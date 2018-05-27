Small plane crash kills man, critically injures woman

OMAHA, NE (AP) -
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane crash at a suburban Omaha airport that killed a man and critically injured a woman.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says the plane crashed at the Millard Airport before 9 a.m. Sunday.
The names of the two people aboard weren't immediately released.
Witnesses say that smoke and flames were visible from the crash on a runway at the airport.
Stanley Jenkins says he say the plane crash into the ground nose-first and burst in to flames.
Jenkins and his wife were packing up their home near the airport.
Federal investigators will try to determine what caused the crash.