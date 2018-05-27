Bad start dooms Explorers in Sunday loss

Luis Mateo gave up nine runs on 14 hits over five innings on Sunday. The Explorers lost 9-6.

Cameron Monger was 2-for-5 with three RBI, Patrick Palmeiro added a home run and two RBI and Cleburne used a hot start to beat the Explorers on Sunday, 9-6.

The Railroaders jumped on Sioux City starter Luis Mateo for five runs in the first inning. Jordan Dean and Levi Scott hit RBI singles before Monger shot a two-run double to left, and Michael Pair smashed a single to score Monger.

Palmeiro launched a two-run home run in the second inning, and Blake Grant-Parks hit a solo shot in the third. Monger hit another RBI double in the fourth, as Mateo gave up 14 hits and nine runs over five innings.

Nate Samson led the Explorers with three hits, four RBI and two runs. Samson's two-run home run in the third trimmed Cleburne's lead to 7-3, and a two-run double in the eighth inning got the game to 9-6.

Cleburne only had one hit after the fifth inning, as Ryan Flores and Tyler Falwell threw four innings of scoreless relief.

The Explorers had 10 hits themselves. Luis Durango and Michael Lang each had a pair of knocks.

Sioux City (8-2) is back at home on Memorial Day, starting a four game series with Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.