Numerous record highs fall Sunday

The record high in Sioux City for May 27th of 92 degrees from 1892 was obliterated Sunday.



By noon it had fallen and we ended up at 102 degrees.



It was a similar story for much of Siouxland.





Here is a list of some of the Siouxland cities that set new records along with the record broken:

Cherokee: 97 degrees (previously 90 in 1980)



Denison: 96 degrees (previously 91 in 1930)



Le Mars: 102 degrees (previously 93 in 1969)



Norfolk: 97 degrees (previously 93 in 2006)



Sheldon: 100 degrees (previously 92 in 1969)



Spencer: 100 degrees (previously 92 in 1969)



Storm Lake: 99 degrees (previously 89 in 1956)



Yankton: 97 degrees (previously 92 in 1966)