Woman looks for good Samaritan that saved her life

These pictures posted on Facebook by West Boca news show the scary reality of how close Alice Modine came to not making it out of her car before it sank into a lake.

Alice said,"It was just inching along going down."

There is someone Alice says she owes for saving her life, but she doesn't know his name.

Alice said,"He was good looking probably in his 30s and I somehow think he may have been connected with the military at one time or now because he handled this whole thing so professionally."

Alice is 94-years-old and drives everywhere in any weather. But on Saturday, she was caught in a rainstorm that blinded her

She decided to pull over and park and let the storm pass.

Alice said,"I did park the car but what I didn't see is that I parked the car inside the lake."

These pictures of the car after it was towed from the lake show how high the water came into her glove compartment.

Alice said,"I tried to move the car forward and back nothing worked I tried to pull down the windows they didn't work I tried to open the doors nothing worked, so I thought to myself this has happened before, not to me but to other people and I may stay in the car forever, I've lived a good life, I've had a very happy life up to now, it just may be the end of it."

At peace with herself, she didn't realize it wasn't her time yet and a hero came to her rescue.

Alice said,"The door opened and this very nice young man said 'hold on to me, I'll get you to a dry place' so I held onto him did exactly as he told me and he posted me in the grass at Glades where the sidewalk is and he said is 'there anything in the car that you need?' I said 'yes I would like to have my purse and all the paperwork pertaining the car is in the glove compartment' and he said 'okay I'll get it.'"

