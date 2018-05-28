Boulton's exit leaves Iowa governor candidates scrambling

Following the abrupt departure of one leading candidate, the five remaining Democrats running for governor are scrambling in the final days before Iowa's June 5 primary.

Candidates are working to win over supporters of state Sen. Nate Boulton, who suspended his campaign after the Des Moines Register reported last week that three women allege he touched them inappropriately years ago.

Polls have indicated retired businessman Fred Hubbell is leading the race, and Boulton's departure could help him top the 35 percent mark required for the nomination.

If no candidate reaches that threshold, the nomination would be decided at a state convention.

The other candidates are union leader Cathy Glasson, physician Andy McGuire, party activist John Norris and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn.

The nominee will face Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

