Prosecutor: Defendant drinking before fatal crash

CANTON, SD (AP) -

Prosecutors say a man charged with manslaughter in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman out for a walk in Lincoln County last week admitted drinking before striking the victim.

Twenty-one-year-old Christian Dixon is accused of killing 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs while she was walking near Worthing Wednesday night. Dixon is being held on $150,000 cash bond.

The Argus Leader reports Deputy State's Attorney Amanda Eden says Dixon also has a prior conviction for driving under the influence in August of last year.

A citizen tip led to Dixon's arrest after parts of his vehicle were found at the scene of the crash.

It was not immediately clear if Dixon has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

