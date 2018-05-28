Police identify 2 killed in western Omaha airplane crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police identify 2 killed in western Omaha airplane crash

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Police have identified two people who were killed in a place crash at a western Omaha airport.

Authorities say 63-year-old David Steier and 61-year-old Arlene Steier both died from injuries sustained in the crash before 9 a.m. Sunday at the Millard Airport.

Police say David Steier died at the scene. Arlene Steier was found in critical condition at the crash site and died at a local hospital.

Witnesses told the Omaha World-Herald that smoke and flames were visible from the crash on a runway at the airport.

Stanley Jenkins says he saw the plane crash into the ground nose-first and burst into flames.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and plans to announce more details Tuesday.
 

