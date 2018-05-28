Congressman Steve King honors two Sioux City Veterans by presenting medals to the fallen heroes families

Iowa Congressman Steve King made a special stop in Sioux City this Memorial Day to honor two fallen Veterans.

Congressman King presented military medals to Mrs. Dollie Hodges at the Monahan-Nelson American Legion Post 64 Monday morning.

The medals were earned by Hodges late-husband Richard Hodges who served in World War 2, and her late-son Rodger Hodges who served in the Vietnam War.

Staff Sergeant Richard C. Hodges was an Airplane Armorer-Gunner in Air force during World War 2.

Richard Hodges earned four medals for his service:

Air Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, a Good Conduct Medal, an American Campaign Medal, and a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four Bronze Service Stars.

Specialist Roger D. Hodges was awarded five medals for his service in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The medals were a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal with a Quadruple Bronze Star Attachment, Expert Badge and Auto Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge and Rifle Bar, and a Ranger Tab.

Mrs. Dollie Rodgers says her family has been waiting a very long time for these honors.

"It was very nice, we really appreciate it, my sons and I both we have waited a long time for this..."Dollie Hodges