Fallen Onawa Veteran honored with Purple Heart by Congressman Steve King

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
ONAWA, IA (KTIV) -

Congressman Steve King made his way to the Monona County Veterans Memorial Museum to honor another fallen Veteran. 

There, Congressman King presided at a ceremony for World War II Veteran Odell Woods. 

Woods was killed in action while piloting a B-29 over Japan on June 10th, 1945, and was declared killed in action.

King presented the medals to the sister and nephew of the fallen hero.

Captain Odell Woods earned seven medals for his service as a member of the 19th Bombardment Group 30th Bombardment Squadron :

A Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and Bronze Star Attachment, and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon.

Woods also was awarded an Air Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and an Honorable Service Lapel Button. 

Woods' sister Elaine Woods Johnson was there to accept the award and said these medals bring back great memories of her only brother.

"Then my brother my only brother, he joined, and it's just a memory, very good. It's just a proud moment, especially to get these medals, yeah very nice" said Elaine Woods Johnson, Odell Woods' Sister

