Nearly 2,000 residents are without power in Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City Monday evening.

A MidAmerican representative says the outage occurred around 6:15 p.m. to 1900 homes in Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City.

Crews are in route, and there are reports of wires down in Timber Road area.

MidAmerican has no estimate on when power will be restored.