Veterans discuss the meaning of Memorial Day

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Memorial Day is a holiday centered on remembrance.

Remembering the fallen.

"Two of my fellow helicopter pilots that perished in Vietnam. I try to remember them every Memorial Day and of course on the day that they perished - February 7th, 1968 - that date always stands out to me too." said Garry Coon, veteran.

Remembering all have sacrificed.

"This holiday is important to me to honor all those that have came before us, that gave us this great country and to give us the freedoms we have." said Jim Kolls, veteran.

Remembering their service.

"It always means a lot. It's about what we were, what we did and all the service - not only how we served and such but all of the past members, parents, friends, relatives, you know, the whole bit. Everybody that was a part of it all, it's just a tribute to them. It means a lot to me because of that. Everybody had a purpose and they stepped up and did it." said Dan Lefebvre, veteran.

And remembering to acknowledge those who are doing all of those things now.

"I just wanted to thank all the veterans and current military personnel throughout the world that are keeping our lives safe and the freedom we have." said Kolls.

