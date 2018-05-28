More scattered thunderstorms and slight cool down Tuesday

Most of the area had another hot day for our Memorial Day holiday with temperatures again creeping into the 90s.



Some thunderstorms began to pop up during the early afternoon though and we'll continue to see spotty showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours.



The strongest ones could produce small hail and gusty winds.



With a front stalled near the area more scattered thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday.



It will be a little more humid but temperatures will also be a little cooler as we top out in the upper 80s.



We'll stay in that area for highs through the work week with Friday looking like the warmest day.



Friday night another system moves in and gives us thunderstorm chances overnight into our Saturday.



Temperatures look to become a little more seasonal as we sit near 80 for the weekend.