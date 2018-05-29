Explorers trim T-Bones in extra innings

Luis Durango scored the game-winning run on an error in the 10th inning as the Explorers beat Kansas City, 7-6, on Monday night. With two outs in the 10th, T-Bones third baseman Jordan Edgerton made the mistake on a ball hit by Nate Samson, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Sioux City (9-2) didn't have a hit until the fourth inning. After Michael Lang walked, Jay Austin singled to right field to put two runners on. Nate Samson then singled to center to score Lang to make it 1-1. Kansas City made two errors on the play, allowing Austin and Samson to score for a 3-1 Sioux City lead.

The T-Bones (6-4) scored three runs in the sixth and solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 6-4 lead. But Austin tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.