Explorers trim T-Bones in extra innings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Explorers trim T-Bones in extra innings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux City beat the Kansas City T-Bones, 7-6, in ten innings on Monday. Sioux City beat the Kansas City T-Bones, 7-6, in ten innings on Monday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Luis Durango scored the game-winning run on an error in the 10th inning as the Explorers beat Kansas City, 7-6, on Monday night. With two outs in the 10th, T-Bones third baseman Jordan Edgerton made the mistake on a ball hit by Nate Samson, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Sioux City (9-2) didn't have a hit until the fourth inning. After Michael Lang walked, Jay Austin singled to right field to put two runners on. Nate Samson then singled to center to score Lang to make it 1-1. Kansas City made two errors on the play, allowing Austin and Samson to score for a 3-1 Sioux City lead.

The T-Bones (6-4) scored three runs in the sixth and solo runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take a 6-4 lead. But Austin tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Round 4: It's Cleveland vs. Golden State, again

    Round 4: It's Cleveland vs. Golden State, again

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:05 AM EDT2018-05-29 08:05:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, celebrates after they defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, celebrates after they defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.
    For the fourth consecutive year, it's Golden State and Cleveland in the NBA Finals.More >>
    For the fourth consecutive year, it's Golden State and Cleveland in the NBA Finals.More >>

  • 6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:05 AM EDT2018-05-29 08:05:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1.More >>
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1.More >>

  • Goalies under siege in Game 1 shootout between Caps, Knights

    Goalies under siege in Game 1 shootout between Caps, Knights

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-05-29 07:18:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, left, is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, of the Czech Republic, during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, May 28, 2...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, left, is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, of the Czech Republic, during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, May 28, 2...
    Goalies under siege in Game 1 shootout between Caps, Knights.More >>
    Goalies under siege in Game 1 shootout between Caps, Knights.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.