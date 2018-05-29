Buffalo Soldiers fight for recognition

Wearing the traditional Buffalo Soldier uniform for the memorial day service at the veteran's cemetery in Sierra Vista, Utah today is a way to press the point.

Billie Halloway said,"Until we can get it into history books the way it should be, we will continue to tell our story."

Even though the Buffalo Soldier has a great American tradition, their story has yet become an established piece of American history.

Halloway said,"We have a history in America of who writes history and whoever is in charge writes history."

For 89-year-old Harlan Bradford, who fought in the Korean war and dedicated his life to the military, it's a gap in historical fact he never learned in his history lessons, in school or the battlefield.

Harlan Bradford, a Korean war veteran, said,"I came here in 1974 and I had never heard of Buffalo Soldiers."

An injustice he, like others, are set to right to tell the story about a chapter of American history which is yet to be settled after more than a 150 years.

Halloway said,"We were just a part of the Union army, blue coats, that all we were. It was the Native Americans that set up apart and called us the Buffalo Soldiers."

He says the native Americans felt they wouldn't fight because they were being treated so badly, but it was a lesson hard learned.

Halloway said,"We really felt that the Native Americans gave us this title of Buffalo Soldiers out of respect when a soldier is against another soldier."

