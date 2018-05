A girl is recovering after nearly drowning at a northeast Nebraska water park this weekend.

Rescue officials were called to Norfolk’s Aquaventure Park Sunday afternoon at 3:47 p.m.

They say an 11-year old girl had been found in the pool face down near the high dive.

Aquaventure employees began C-P-R, which was then continued when Norfolk Police officers arrived.

The girl was taken to Faith Regional Health Services.