Spreading "Joy" to fight skin cancer

"She was my biggest supporter."

Joy Walz -- daughter, sister and mother of three --- lost her battle with metastatic melanoma at just 48 years old.

Her story began eight years ago at her youngest son's baseball game.

"Someone sitting behind her happened to notice a mole on her neck and said, 'hey Joy you should probably get that checked out," said Morgan Walz, Joy's daughter.

Joy went to the doctor and found that the mole was in fact melanoma.

"Years after that she got an every six month check up and then every year," said Walz.

Joy and her family thought she was in the clear getting a skin check every two year.

"In 2014 she just wasn't feeling well. She went to the doctor, went to the ER a few times and then they finally ran a scan on her, finding her cancer," said Walz.

After running a biopsy, doctors found out a previous case of melanoma from eight years prior -- had metastasized throughout her body.

"Her journey was quick after she was diagnosed it only took two months since she passed away," said Walz.

Joy's life ended February 16th, 2015. However, that's where her family's journey begins.

They started the Joy of Life Foundation to keep her memory alive.

"I could help out the community by spreading her story and helping others as they are diagnosed with it too."

With the help of the local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care and money raised at the first Joy of Life concert last summer, the foundation is putting up sun screen dispensers throughout five counties: Dickinson, Clay, Emmett, Palo Alto and Buena Vista.

"We are going to put them at places where maybe people go and they forgot their sunscreen. They look like a hand sanitizer dispenser kind of and just put your hand underneath there and just apply every one to two hours."

According the Melanoma Research Foundation early detection is critical when it comes to melanoma.

Experts suggest getting yearly skin checks and doing a self skin exam monthly.

"If melanoma is caught early it can be watched it can be stopped. Unfortunately my mom's case was caught late and so there's wasn't anything we could do about it."

But by continuing her mom's story -- Morgan hopes she can change the outcome of someone else's.

"I want people to know that skin cancer just isn't skin cancer. It just can't always be cut. It can't always be a quick fix. It really does, it has an impact on families -- like mine. And I don't want that to be impact on other families."

The 2018 "Joy of Life Foundation" concert fundraiser is set for October 6th from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m. at the Spirit Lake Community Expo Center.

For more information about the "Joy of Life Foundation" click here.