Spreading "Joy" to fight skin cancer

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. For one family in Spirit Lake, Iowa, the reality of its dangers are all too real. However, they're hoping their loss may help others avoid a similar fate.More >>
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. For one family in Spirit Lake, Iowa, the reality of its dangers are all too real. However, they're hoping their loss may help others avoid a similar fate.More >>
Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.More >>
Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.More >>
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It's the fifth leading cause of death for Americans. On Healthbeat 4 the warning signs you need to know to prevent from having a stroke.
It's a question with an answer that researchers are still trying to better understand: How much exercise do kids need on a daily basis?More >>
It's a question with an answer that researchers are still trying to better understand: How much exercise do kids need on a daily basis?More >>