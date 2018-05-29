UPDATE: Missing Waterloo, IA 4-month old found safe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Breaking

UPDATE: Missing Waterloo, IA 4-month old found safe

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -

UPDATE:

The AMBER Alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr. has been called off. 

Authorities in Waterloo, Iowa, say the four-month old has been found safe and sound. 

PREVIOUS:

Iowa officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Waterloo, Iowa, four-month old child. 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr.

Rashaun is described as African American, with brown hair, weighing 12 pounds and having a dimple on his chin.

He was last scene wearing his diaper with no shoes.

The abductor is 28-year old Sarah Nagy Brown.

She is described as standing 5'1'', weighing 150 pounds with red blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last scene wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.

Brown was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan.

She is driving a Gray, 2017 Nissan Sentra, with Oregon license plate 067 JYL.

Officials say they could be heading to Texas.

Anyone with information should contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.