UPDATE: Missing Waterloo, IA 4-month old found safe

UPDATE:

The AMBER Alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr. has been called off.

Authorities in Waterloo, Iowa, say the four-month old has been found safe and sound.

PREVIOUS:

Iowa officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Waterloo, Iowa, four-month old child.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr.

Rashaun is described as African American, with brown hair, weighing 12 pounds and having a dimple on his chin.

He was last scene wearing his diaper with no shoes.

The abductor is 28-year old Sarah Nagy Brown.

She is described as standing 5'1'', weighing 150 pounds with red blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last scene wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.

Brown was last seen driving a gray 2017 Nissan.

She is driving a Gray, 2017 Nissan Sentra, with Oregon license plate 067 JYL.

Officials say they could be heading to Texas.

Anyone with information should contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340