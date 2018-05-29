UPDATE: Missing Waterloo, IA 4-month old found safe

WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -
UPDATE:
The AMBER Alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr. has been called off.
Authorities in Waterloo, Iowa, say the four-month old has been found safe and sound.
PREVIOUS:
Iowa officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Waterloo, Iowa, four-month old child.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued alert for Rashaun Graves, Jr.
Rashaun is described as African American, with brown hair, weighing 12 pounds and having a dimple on his chin.
He was last scene wearing his diaper with no shoes.
The abductor is 28-year old Sarah Nagy Brown.
She is described as standing 5'1'', weighing 150 pounds with red blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last scene wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.
She is driving a Gray, 2017 Nissan Sentra, with Oregon license plate 067 JYL.
Officials say they could be heading to Texas.
Anyone with information should contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340