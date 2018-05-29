Opponents seek to keep drug price cap initiative off ballot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Opponents seek to keep drug price cap initiative off ballot

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A group opposing a South Dakota ballot question that would cap the price state agencies could pay for prescription drugs has filed a legal challenge seeking to keep the measure off the November ballot.

A court hearing is scheduled starting Aug. 1.

South Dakotans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue has challenged the validity of thousands of signatures submitted to put Initiated Measure 26 before voters, saying supporters didn't turn in enough to appear on the ballot.

Initiative supporter Drey Samuelson tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting that backers are "confident this is just another tactic they're using to try and delay the inevitable."

The plan -- adapted from an Ohio measure voters rejected in 2017 -- would prohibit state agencies from paying more than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs.

