Scattered thunderstorms developing through the day

More heat was felt as we closed down the holiday weekend but we're not expecting much relief as progress into our Tuesday. Temperatures will once again be rising close to 90° and above with S/SE winds continuing to pump in warm, moisture laden air into the region. A boundary has situated itself to the north of Siouxland and this will keep us more humid today which could also help spark up some thunderstorms. Scattered thunderstorms look to develop through the day with the best chance later on this evening into tonight. A couple could become a bit strong to severe including gusty winds and some hail so stay alert.

A spotty shower or storm is possible on Wednesday as well but we do begin to dry out Thursday and Friday with a lot more sunshine expected due to high pressure building in. This keeps its grasp on Siouxland into Friday night before more storm chances arrive overnight Friday through the day on Saturday. This system will drag with it much more seasonable air with highs topping out near 80° on Saturday. We do begin to moderate just a touch though with temps rising back into the lower to middle 80s as we begin next week under mostly sunny skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer