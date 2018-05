Part of Riverside Boulevard in Sioux City will be closed next week.

Starting on June 5, the northbound lanes of Riverside Boulevard between Janet Avenue and Earl Avenue will be closed for utility repairs.

Traffic will remain on Riverside Boulevard during the work, but will be restricted two two-way traffic on the two existing southbound lanes.

Officials with the City of Sioux City Engineering Division say the utility work should be completed by June 8, weather dependent.