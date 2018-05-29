BREAKING: Grain elevator fire in South Sioux City, NE

UPDATE:

According to South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon, one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a grain bin fire in South Sioux City, Neb.

During a press conference, Mahon said three employees were inside the building at the time of the fire and were evacuated in what he called a possible explosion.

Mahon said they are evacuating residents from West 24th and 25th Street to West 3rd and 4th Street.

He said a concern right now is the possibility of the building collapsing because of structure damage.

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini and Mason Mauro are at the scene.

We will bring you more online and tonight on News 4.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Dakota County are responding to a report of a fire at a grain elevator in South Sioux City.

Officials at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City say there is a fire reported at the grain elevator at West 29th and 5th Street.

We have crews heading to the fire.

We will bring you updates online and on News 4 at 5 and 6.

Non-life threatening injuriesi

Crews are working hard to put out the fire, and clear the damage. South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon is expected to be here at 2:15 pm to debrief us pic.twitter.com/261v3EWhNH — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 ">

Sergeant Bluff and Homer are here assisting pic.twitter.com/oIENa2zITt — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 ">