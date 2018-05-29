One main concern for crews fighting the grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City, Nebraska, was getting the gas line turned off. MidAmerican Energy was on scene unloading backhoes to start digging to get to the gas line to shut off the supply. The concern with the gas line still being on was the risk of lightening in the area. While crews were at the scene, claps of thunder could be heard and lightening could be seen off in the distance. The crews wanted to pr...

One main concern for crews fighting the grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City, Nebraska, was getting the gas line turned off. MidAmerican Energy was on scene unloading backhoes to start digging to get to the gas line to shut off the supply. The concern with the gas line still being on was the risk of lightening in the area. While crews were at the scene, claps of thunder could be heard and lightening could be seen off in the distance. The crews wanted to pr...

MidAmerican Energy works to shut gas line off to grain elevator explosion

MidAmerican Energy works to shut gas line off to grain elevator explosion

Grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City sends one to hospital

UPDATE:

Local fire crews and law enforcement were called to an explosion at a grain elevator in South Sioux City, Neb.

The explosion happened shortly before 1 p.m. at 2415 4th Avenue.

South Sioux city Police Chief Ed Mahon said one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other employees inside the elevator were evacuated.

Fire crews had the majority of the fire f put out within a couple hours, but had to wait for Mid-American Energy to shut off gas going to the grain bin.

There was also concern about the stability of the building.

Police say concrete in the structure had shifted and was bulging.

Police evacuated residents in the surrounding neighborhood from West 24th and 25th Street to 3rd and 4th Avenue.

Mahon said the owner of the grain elevator is Andersen Farms in Dakota City, Nebraska.

PREVIOUS:

According to South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon, one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a grain bin fire in South Sioux City, Neb.

During a press conference, Mahon said three employees were inside the building at the time of the fire and were evacuated in what he called a possible explosion.

Mahon said they are evacuating residents from West 24th and 25th Street to West 3rd and 4th Street.

He said a concern right now is the possibility of the building collapsing because of structure damage.

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini and Mason Mauro are at the scene.

We will bring you more online and tonight on News 4.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities in South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Dakota County are responding to a report of a fire at a grain elevator in South Sioux City.

Officials at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City say there is a fire reported at the grain elevator at West 29th and 5th Street.

We have crews heading to the fire.

We will bring you updates online and on News 4 at 5 and 6.

Crews are working hard to put out the fire, and clear the damage. South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon is expected to be here at 2:15 pm to debrief us pic.twitter.com/261v3EWhNH — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 ">

Sergeant Bluff and Homer are here assisting pic.twitter.com/oIENa2zITt — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) May 29, 2018 May 29, 2018 ">