Sioux City East grad looks for funds to bring family to UCLA graduation

Ikenna Okwarabizie hopes to bring his family to UCLA for graduation.

Basketball fans in Sioux City might remember Ikenna Okwarabizie. "Ike" averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds for East High in 2014.

Now, after playing at UCLA, he's graduating and looking for help to bring his family to commencement, from his native Nigeria. He's set up a "Go Fund Me" page, to help with expenses.

Ike says his parents haven't had the funds to travel to the United States to see him graduate from high school, or junior college and watch him play in person.

UCLA's commencement is June 15th.