Sioux City East grad looks for funds to bring family to UCLA gra - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Sioux City East grad looks for funds to bring family to UCLA graduation

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ikenna Okwarabizie hopes to bring his family to UCLA for graduation. Ikenna Okwarabizie hopes to bring his family to UCLA for graduation.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Basketball fans in Sioux City might remember Ikenna Okwarabizie. "Ike" averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds for East High in 2014.

Now, after playing at UCLA, he's graduating and looking for help to bring his family to commencement, from his native Nigeria. He's set up a "Go Fund Me" page, to help with expenses.

Ike says his parents haven't had the funds to travel to the United States to see him graduate from high school, or junior college and watch him play in person.

UCLA's commencement is June 15th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.