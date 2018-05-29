MidAmerican Energy works to shut gas line off to grain elevator - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

MidAmerican Energy works to shut gas line off to grain elevator explosion

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

One main concern for crews fighting the grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City, Nebraska, was getting the gas line turned off. 

MidAmerican Energy was on scene unloading backhoes to start digging to get to the gas line to shut off the supply. 

The concern with the gas line still being on was the risk of lightening in the area.

While crews were at the scene, claps of thunder could be heard and lightening could be seen off in the distance.

The crews wanted to prevent any lightening strike from causing further damage.

