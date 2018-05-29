Strong storms into early tonight

**Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm for eastern Siouxland**

Scattered storms have been going on across Siouxland today and we'll continue to see more thunderstorms into tonight.

The strongest of the storms will take place this evening and very early tonight with the threat of large hail and gusty winds.

We could see a chance of a few thundershowers linger into early Wednesday morning with an isolated storm still not out of the question into the afternoon, especially in northern Siouxland.

While this system has cooled us down some, it is certainly not making us cold as highs will continue to be decently above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday into Thursday with the chance of getting into the 90s on Friday.

Another round of storms is going to be possible Friday night and this system is going to do a better job of cooling us off.

With a chance of some thunderstorms continuing into Saturday, we'll see highs closer to the 80-degree mark.

We'll likely dry things out Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers