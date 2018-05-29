Across the street from the blast: witness describes Tuesday's explosion at Anderson Farms grain elevator

The Anderson Farms grain elevator as seen from the parking lot of the Canterbury Apartments

Jose Tores describes the fire and explosion he saw and heard from his apartment complex parking lot on Tuesday

For people who live near the grain elevator, it was a startling experience. Jose Tores lives the Canterbury Apartments, which just kitty-corner across the street and across the railroad tracks from the grain elevator.

He said he was in the parking lot and just about to leave his apartment complex when the explosion happened. Tores says he's never never seen anything like it before.

"I saw just the fire started in the top and then I saw it blow up like a big ball of fire."

Tores said he initially thought it was a crash. He says he called 911, as had several other people by then.

His apartment complex was not evacuated.