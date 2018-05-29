Kansas City's late rally sinks Explorers

Taylor Jordan gave up just two runs in eight innings on Tuesday night.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Former Washington Nationals pitcher Taylor Jordan gave up just five hits over eight innings, but it wasn't enough as Kansas City beat the Explorers, 7-6, on Tuesday night.
The T-Bones scored five runs in the ninth inning off of two X's relievers, highlighted by three-run homer by Dexter Kjerstad. The blast came off of Tyler Fallwell with two outs. With the loss, Sioux City falls to 9-3.
The X's scored two runs in the first inning on a two-RBI single from Nate Samson. The Sioux City shortstop also drove in a run in the fifth inning as the X's jumped ahead 5-0. Jose Sermo added a solo home run in the eighth inning.
The final game of the three-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.