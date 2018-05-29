Kansas City's late rally sinks Explorers

Taylor Jordan gave up just two runs in eight innings on Tuesday night.

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Taylor Jordan gave up just five hits over eight innings, but it wasn't enough as Kansas City beat the Explorers, 7-6, on Tuesday night.

The T-Bones scored five runs in the ninth inning off of two X's relievers, highlighted by three-run homer by Dexter Kjerstad. The blast came off of Tyler Fallwell with two outs. With the loss, Sioux City falls to 9-3.

The X's scored two runs in the first inning on a two-RBI single from Nate Samson. The Sioux City shortstop also drove in a run in the fifth inning as the X's jumped ahead 5-0. Jose Sermo added a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The final game of the three-game series is Wednesday at 7:05 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.