Bishop Heelan girls blank Unity Christian in regional opener

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with teammates as they receive their trophy after defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.

In a postseason defined by uncertainty for the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors could be down one of their top defenders as they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a fourth straight... More >>