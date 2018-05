The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will be holding sobriety checkpoints statewide during the month of June.

There are 35 checkpoints scheduled in 24 different counties during the month.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

June checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Edmunds, Davison, Day, Hamlin, Hughes, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.