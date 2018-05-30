BVU receives $500,000 gift for School of Business

Buena Vista University has received $500,000 gift for their School of Business.

The gift comes from the Bob and Ginny Peterson Foundation, and will be used to support the Robert L. Peterson Commodity Trading Room.

The trading room will be housed in BVU's Harold Walter Siebens School of Business as part of the first phase of the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business/Siebens Forum renovation, which is expected to be completed in December.

"Buena Vista University is grateful to the Peterson family for their generous gift to the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business," said BVU President Joshua D. Merchant. "The gift ensures that our students continue to have front row access to top-notch spaces and educational experiences. In particular, the Robert L. Peterson Commodity Trading Room will allow the institution to build upon efforts to support and nurture our new agricultural programs."

The trading room will foster collaborative learning through real-world business problems, and allow students to apply theoretical concepts using real time data.

The space will include a stock ticker device, dual monitors, software, and terminals that are similar to those found in large investment firms.