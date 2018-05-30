Records: Nebraska execution team trained on 5 dates

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has responded to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska's public-records request on its execution team's training as the state moves toward its first execution in years

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has responded to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska's public-records request on its execution team's training as the state moves toward its first execution in years.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the department's records show the execution team trained on five dates for a total of more than 10 hours since January 2017. Prisons spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith says the department is in compliance with the training.

Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court last week to speed up its consideration of an execution warrant for Carey Dean Moore. Peterson also requested to set Moore's execution date for July 10.

ACLU Legal Director Amy Miller says the training documents don't give adequate assurance that the execution will be conducted smoothly.