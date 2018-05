One person received minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a Sioux City business Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to 3404 Highway 75 North at Hitches, Trailers & More shortly before 11 a.m., after a vehicle crashed through the building.

Police say one person inside the business was taken to a local hospital with minor injures, after being struck by a bench hit by the vehicle.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and will not be issued a citation because the accident occurred on private property.

Police say the driver accidentally accelerated into the building .

