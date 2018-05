Tomorrow is the last day of school for the Sioux City Community School District. And that includes an early out for students.

School officials say schools within the district will be let out one hour early for the final day of classes on Thursday.

Because of the year Sioux City has seen lately, non-AC schools Bryan Elementary, Hunt Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Sunnyside Elementary will be letting out earlier at 12:30 p.m.

Over the last several days, those four schools have let out two-hours early due to the heat.