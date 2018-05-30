Warming up again Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warming up again Thursday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Wednesday was a much quieter weather day with temperatures a little cooler than most days this past week with highs mostly in the low 80s. 

The clouds that we've seen during the day will clear out tonight and lows will be pretty comfortable in the low 60s. 

Warming will once again get going tomorrow with highs hitting around 90 by the late afternoon hours. 

Friday will warm up even a bit more with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 90s.  Changes come our way Friday night. 

A storms system will cause thunderstorms to move in from Friday night into Saturday, a few of which could be strong. 

The best chances of rain on Saturday will be during the first half of the day. 

Then we'll be drying out again by Saturday night and Sunday is looking to be a gorgeous day with highs in the low 80s with very low humidity levels. 

We'll stay dry through Monday and Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 80s. 

Wednesday will give us a slight chance of a few thunderstorms.

