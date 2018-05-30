Nearly two dozen homes near grain elevator in So. Sioux City remain in danger

23 homes remain in the danger zone in South Sioux City, Nebraska after a grain elevator exploded on Tuesday.

On Wednesday crews assessed the structure and brought in equipment to help stabilize it.

OSHA was on scene as well as Urban Search and Rescue.

The task force is working on putting up barriers -- or large containers up -- to prevent any damage to those 23 homes that could still be in danger if the structure falls.

"They have a plan for snow fence. They are going to try to barricade the area away from people -- vehicle and pedestrian," said Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police Department, "The benefit of that is we are going to be able to shrink our evacuation area."

The homes that still need to be evacuated are between W. 23rd street and W. 26th Street.

Those homes include:

W. 23rd: 414,416,420 and 428.

W. 24th -- 408,409,410,411,413 and 418.

W. 25th -- 416,418,419,429, 610 and 614

W. 26th -- 407,409,410,412,414,415 and 425.

If homeowners need to retrieve items from their homes they can go to the command post at W. 27th and 3rd Avenue.

There will be a press conference Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at 25th and Willow Street.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.