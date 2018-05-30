Iowa's Cook, Iowa State's Wigginton returning to school - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa's Cook, Iowa State's Wigginton returning to school

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa's Tyler Cook is returning to the Hawkeyes after deciding to withdraw from the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Iowa's Tyler Cook is returning to the Hawkeyes after deciding to withdraw from the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
IOWA CITY/AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Wednesday was decision day for college basketball players who decided to enter the NBA Draft, without an agent.
    
Iowa's Tyler Cook, and Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton, both had choices to make: stay in school, or go pro.

Hawkeye fans can exhale. Tyler Cook is coming back to Iowa City for his junior year.

As a sophomore, Cook led Iowa in scoring and rebounding, netting 15.3 points per game, while pulling down almost seven boards a night.
    
Cook returns with teammate Isaiah Moss, who withdrew from the NBA Draft Tuesday. Iowa was 14-19 last year.

Good news for Cyclone fans as well. guard Lindell Wigginton is returning to Iowa State for his sophomore season.
    
Wigginton burst onto the scene in his freshman year, breaking the Cyclones rookie record for scoring average, at 16.7 points per game.
    
Wigginton scored 20-plus points, 13 times, and is one of just two Iowa State freshman to score 500 points in a season. Iowa State was 13-18 last year.

