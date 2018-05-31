Explorers lose consecutive games for first time in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers lose consecutive games for first time in 2018

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Johnny Davis was 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Kansas City used a nine-run seventh inning to beat the Explorers on Wednesday, 10-2.

The Explorers got on the scoreboard in the first inning, when Jay Austin knocked in Michael Lang with a triple. Nate Samson followed with an RBI groundout as Sioux City got the 2-0 lead.

Nick Torres hit a solo home run in the top of the second to cut the X's lead in half, but Sioux City starter Keith Picht settled in nicely, only allowing that one run over six innings.

But the Explorer bullpen gave it away in the seventh. RBI singles from Keith Curcio and Torres started the rally. Cal Towey knocked in two runs with a double, and Davis hit a bases-loaded triple. 

Explorers relievers Parker Markel and Ryan Horstman were tagged with all nine runs in the seventh, though only five were earned runs.

Torres, Curcio and Towey all knocked in a pair of runs for Kansas City (8-4)

Lang was 3-for-4 for the Explorers (9-4), who dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Sioux City and Kansas City finish up their four-game series on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

