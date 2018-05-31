Explosion in South Sioux City not the first time a Siouxland gra - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explosion in South Sioux City not the first time a Siouxland grain elevator goes up in flames

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The May 29 elevator explosion in South Sioux City is not the first time Siouxland has faced a major elevator disaster. 

Grain elevators are especially susceptible to fire. Dust explosions are caused by the rapid combustion of particles in the air, usually in an enclosed space. 

On April 30, 1974, the Bartlett Grain elevator on Highway 75 exploded, killing four, and injuring one. Sparks from machinery apparently triggered a dust explosion in the silo.

It's believed 11 people were working at the mill at the time of the incident. 

Dean Fry, a survivor of the explosion, died last February. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.