A candidate for Congress in District Four makes a stop in Siouxland on Wednesday. John Paschen was in Sioux City to talk about his campaign.

He said he's running on issues that matter most to him.Those issues include mental health reform and health care.

Paschen is a doctor so he said that allows him to bring a different, more worldly view of health care reform.

The primaries are less than one week away and he says he's ready. "The biggest thing I bring to this campaign is my knowledge of healthcare," said John Paschen.

He visited Western Iowa Tech on Wednesday morning and made a stop at Jackson Brewery on Wednesday evening.