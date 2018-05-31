A candidate for Congress in District Four makes a stop in Siouxl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A candidate for Congress in District Four makes a stop in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
UNDATED (KTIV) -

A candidate for Congress in District Four makes a stop in Siouxland on Wednesday. John Paschen was in Sioux City to talk about his campaign.

He said he's running on issues that matter most to him.Those issues include mental health reform and health care. 

Paschen is a doctor so he said that allows him to bring a different, more worldly view of health care reform. 

The primaries are less than one week away and he says he's ready. "The biggest thing I bring to this campaign is my knowledge of healthcare," said John Paschen.

He visited Western Iowa Tech on Wednesday morning and made a stop at Jackson Brewery on Wednesday evening. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.