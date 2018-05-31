South Sioux City officials continue to monitor fire damaged grain elevator

Authorities are closely watching the stability of the grain elevator that exploded in South Sioux City Tuesday. Homeowners from the surrounding neighborhood have been evacuated, as authorities wait for the elevator to come down.More >>
Authorities are closely watching the stability of the grain elevator that exploded in South Sioux City Tuesday. Homeowners from the surrounding neighborhood have been evacuated, as authorities wait for the elevator to come down.More >>
Earlier Tuesday, a fire and apparent explosion rocked South Sioux City, Nebraska. The question now is not if the building will fall, but when. After the explosion, the South Sioux City, City Council declared a state of emergency.More >>
Earlier Tuesday, a fire and apparent explosion rocked South Sioux City, Nebraska. The question now is not if the building will fall, but when. After the explosion, the South Sioux City, City Council declared a state of emergency.More >>