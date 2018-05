After a months worth of work, the Norfolk Public Library reintroduced itself to the community on Tuesday.

The library had been closed for about a month, as it was receiving the finishing touches on a nearly 16,000 square foot update to the building.

It’s a project that brought a fresh look and feel to the library, including a new Heritage Room and self checkout availability.

The community showed their support in droves, as 500 gift bags available were gone within hours.