'Imagine Iowa Great Lakes' beautification project announced

Preliminary plans for the first of what organizers hope will become a three-phase beautification project in the Iowa Great Lakes were unveiled at a public informational meeting earlier this week.

It's been dubbed “Imagine Iowa Great Lakes”.

Total cost of the first phase, said to be $10 million, has been contributed by a group of private donors.

The total budget for all three phases was pegged at roughly $31 million.

Terry Lutz is an engineer and seasonal resident of the lakes area who's helping coordinate the project.

He told the crowd at Tuesday's meeting they've requested the donors to establish an endowment fund that would fund future maintenance of the projects.

"We're suggesting a five to six million dollar endowed fund specifically for that purpose," said Lutz. "There's no way we can expect the local cities or county to pay for what's probably a $300,000 or $400,000 annual budget to keep this stuff alive and looking good.”

The first phase includes landscape improvements near the bridge over East and West Lake Okoboji, the promenade area near the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park, the Arnolds Park waterfront, the intersection of Highway 71 and Lake Street in Arnolds Park, and near the Highways 9 & 71 bridge in Spirit Lake.

Engineering crews have already been surveying all along the Highway 71 corridor through the Lakes Area.

Lutz says actual construction will start this coming fall, with work continuing through 2019 and into the spring of 2020.