The former dean of the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this September.

Dr. Rod Parry served as dean from 2004 to 2012.

The Canistota, South Dakota native graduated from USD’s two-year medical program in 1970, and completed his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin.

He returned to South Dakota in 1976, after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, and that year began service to South Dakota’s only medical school, a commitment that would span over four decades.

Dr. Parry continues to serve the medical school as a valued advisor.

Tickets for the formal induction ceremony on Sept. 8 at the Hall of Fame facility in Chamberlain become available starting June 1 through the South Dakota Hall of Fame.