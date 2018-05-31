Crews continue to evaluate stability of grain elevator in South Sioux City, NE

Nearly a dozen homes continue to be evacuated in South Sioux City, Neb., as crews evaluate the stability of a grain elevator that exploded on Tuesday.

On Thursday officials will continue to monitor the perimeter of the structure.

They're also working to get the fencing and barricades in the area, so if the building would collapse on its own, nearby home would be better protected.

Officials say there is no timeline of when the structure will come down.

But right now they're in the process of deciding the best way to do it as quickly and safely as possible.

"It'll all depend on the owner," said Chief Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Police. "I know he is talking to several demolition crews. So I guess it just depends on the crew he picks and the method that they choose."

Police are working to get in touch with all those homeowners that remain evacuated.

If you are one of them and haven't been contacted by the South Sioux City Police Department you are asked to call (402) 494-7561.

The police department will hold another media update at 5 p.m. tonight.

