Nebraska agencies relay lifesaving drug to Colorado hospital

The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies coordinated a delivery of potentially lifesaving medicine from Omaha to a children's hospital in Colorado.

Nebraska Medicine spokeswoman Taylor Wilson says Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora requested a rare medication from the University of Nebraska Medical Center late Tuesday evening.

The medicine treats amoeba-related infections.

Nebraska Medicine contacted the State Patrol to help relay the medicine 540 miles (869 kilometers) to the hospital.

Patrol officers had to drive the drug closer to Nebraska's western border with Colorado because the weather was too rough to fly from eastern Nebraska.

The effort included seven troopers, one airplane pilot and dozens of other professionals.

The medicine arrived at the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Patrol Lieutenant Matt Sutter says the request was the longest distance troopers have transported medical necessities under an urgent time frame.

