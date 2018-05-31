Heat is building back in across the region

We got a brief break from the heat over the last 24 hours but it's building back in for our Thursday. Highs will once again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s across Siouxland under lots of sunshine as high pressure builds in. It will keep its grasp over the region through the next 36 hours or so with it move eastward tomorrow which will bring up even more warmth. Temperatures will be climbing into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon with a little more humidity in the air. Our next weather-maker then begins to approach Friday night with thunderstorms becoming likely through the overnight hours. A few of which could be strong so please continue to monitor us for the latest.

A few thunderstorms could linger into Saturday morning before clearing out during the afternoon hours. Sunshine and much more seasonable conditions prevail Sunday into the start of next week with abundant sunshine expected. Mainly sunny skies continue through the middle part of the workweek but a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night as a boundary begins to move in. This will help pump up more heat and humidity with temps surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer