The kayak trip of a lifetime "1400 Miles for Cancer"

One man is making a trek of a lifetime from South Sioux City to The Gulf of Mexico in a kayak.

Erik Salmons planned this 1400 mile trip down the Missouri River with his wife Cherie for years, but that plan came to a halt after a surprise cancer diagnosis for Cherie in April of 2015.

Cherie fought for her life and passed away in December of 2017.

Before she passed away, her final wish was for Erik to complete the dream trip that they had planned together.

Erik began his trip today in memory of his wife, and for others that have or are fighting cancer.

He's calling his trip "1400 Miles for Cancer."

Erik will be raising awareness and money for cancer research along the way, as well as fulfilling a final wish in the memory of Cherie.

"I'm going to make this trip in her honor, and the honor of everyone that is fighting, or is still fighting cancer, and when I reach the Gulf of Mexico I am going to scatter her ashes there, which was one of her final wishes," said Erik Salmons

Erik began his "1400 Miles for Cancer" trip leaving the South Sioux City Boat Ramp Thursday just after 9:00 am.

If you would like to follow Erik's progress along the way or donate to his cause follow this link https://www.facebook.com/1400-Miles-For-Cancer-1685161018229522/