USS Sioux City completes acceptance trials

The USS Sioux City is now one step closer to its official commissioning.

The ship completed its acceptance trials May 20-24 on Lake Michigan.

The trials included surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system.

Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and ride control.

“LCS 11’s completion of Acceptance Trials means this ship is one step closer to joining the fleet and conducting critical maritime operations for the Navy,” said Joe DePietro, vice president, Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. “This ship is agile, powerful and lethal, and the industry team and I are looking forward to her delivery, commissioning and deployment.”

In February of 2012, the U.S. Navy announced that its newest littoral combat ship would bear the name of Iowa's fourth largest city.

The Navy says the name, "Sioux City", was chosen to honor the patriotic, hard-working citizens of Sioux City, Iowa, and for their support of, and contributions to, the military.

Work officially began in February of 2014 with the keel-laying ceremony, at a shipyard in northern Wisconsin.

Nearly two years later, on January 30th, 2016, KTIV cameras were there as the ship's sponsor broke a bottle champagne on the ship's bow, and the 8-million pound warship splashed into the waters of the Menominee River.