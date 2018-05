Barbecued Pork Kebabs

Lila Jurries

Sioux City, Iowa

Recipe:

1 cup white sugar

1 cup soy sauce

1 onion

Minced garlic

1 tsp. black pepper

1 4lb pork loin

Marinade pork and sauces overnight. Thread on soaked skewers. Grill on high heat for 3-5 minutes per side.